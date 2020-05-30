UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €16.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.21 ($40.95).

EPA:RNO opened at €20.21 ($23.49) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.28. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

