Brokerages Anticipate Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Newpark Resources posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,032,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,193,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,352,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 525,468 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

