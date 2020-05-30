Analysts Anticipate Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.37. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.25 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

