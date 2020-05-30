-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.55). Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 209.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.3003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,467,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,582,000 after acquiring an additional 60,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

