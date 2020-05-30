Zacks: Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.43 (Buy) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace’s rating score has declined by 38.9% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Howmet Aerospace an industry rank of 187 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,597,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,879,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $10,740,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $8,311,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

