Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RYCEY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.26. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 1,062,479 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

