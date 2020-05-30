Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.94.

PONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of PONY opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

