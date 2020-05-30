Critical Survey: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) versus JinkoSolar (NASDAQ:JKS)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.51 $827.49 million $2.43 23.26 JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.16 $129.09 million $2.79 5.67

Maxim Integrated Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 37.00% 35.31% 16.86% JinkoSolar 2.99% 8.49% 2.01%

Volatility & Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 3 10 3 0 2.00 JinkoSolar 1 2 2 0 2.20

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus target price of $59.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.49%. Given JinkoSolar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats JinkoSolar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

