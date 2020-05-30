Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €117.00 by UBS Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €117.00 ($136.05) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.38 ($126.02).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE stock opened at €98.53 ($114.57) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.88. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.