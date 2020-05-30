LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €105.00 by Nord/LB

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.47 ($135.43).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €112.08 ($130.33) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €105.39. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

