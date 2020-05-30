Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €18.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €18.50 ($21.51) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.09) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.94 ($27.84).

EVK opened at €22.15 ($25.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.93. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

