Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €20.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.40 ($19.07).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock opened at €14.18 ($16.48) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.09. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.