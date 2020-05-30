BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 179,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $44,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 53,896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 114,529 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

STNG stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

