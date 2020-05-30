BlackRock Inc. Has $44.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,582 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.90% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $44,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 761,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 134,415 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

