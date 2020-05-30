BlackRock Inc. Sells 41,052 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,052 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $45,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TME shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of TME opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

