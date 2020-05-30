BlackRock Inc. Has $45.05 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 162,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.92% of SolarWinds worth $45,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SolarWinds by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 169,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. SolarWinds Corp has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.