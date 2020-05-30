BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $45,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after buying an additional 209,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 96,077 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $324.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

