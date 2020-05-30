BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,769 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.84% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $45,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 483.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

