BlackRock Inc. Purchases 242,581 Shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.75% of BellRing Brands worth $45,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,796,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $38,225,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,290,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,359,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,827,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of BRBR opened at $20.08 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

