BlackRock Inc. Has $45.40 Million Stake in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.07% of Carolina Financial worth $45,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carolina Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

CARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.16.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.