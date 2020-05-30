Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,857,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182,754 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Welbilt worth $45,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at $8,104,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at $11,412,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $837.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

