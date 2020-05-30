BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.92% of Tivity Health worth $45,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tivity Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

Tivity Health stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $519.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.18. Tivity Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. On average, analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTY. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

