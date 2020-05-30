BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.34% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $45,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBAI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 182,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 163,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $595.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,650 shares of company stock valued at $73,222. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

