BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,130 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of CRH worth $45,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded CRH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.