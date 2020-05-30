BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,130 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of CRH worth $45,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded CRH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Has $44.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd
BlackRock Inc. Has $44.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd
BlackRock Inc. Sells 41,052 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group –
BlackRock Inc. Sells 41,052 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group –
BlackRock Inc. Has $45.05 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Corp
BlackRock Inc. Has $45.05 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Corp
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,769 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S
BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,769 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report