Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $45,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 48.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 67,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 37.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Insiders bought a total of 12,582 shares of company stock worth $384,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

