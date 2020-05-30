BlackRock Inc. Has $45.91 Million Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of DHT worth $45,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in DHT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.57%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

