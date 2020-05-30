BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.70% of Jeld-Wen worth $46,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

JELD opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

