BlackRock Inc. Sells 277,630 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $46,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

