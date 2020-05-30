UBS Group AG Buys 22,906 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,333,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

