BlackRock Inc. Buys 353,487 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,487 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ready Capital worth $46,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other Ready Capital news, President Jack J. Ross acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,665.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $738,825. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.44 million, a PE ratio of -205.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. Ready Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.93%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.