BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411,188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $46,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,945,000.

EWC opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

