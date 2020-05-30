Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,066 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cara Therapeutics worth $46,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $765.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,492 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $566,002. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

