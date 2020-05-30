BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of ImmunoGen worth $46,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 78.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 99,317 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.30. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

