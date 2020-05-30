BlackRock Inc. Has $47.27 Million Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.54% of Thermon Group worth $47,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 118,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THR. TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.