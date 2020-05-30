UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.69% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $324.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.17. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,338.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

