BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,470,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of AMBEV S A/S worth $47,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.47.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.