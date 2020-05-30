BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.20% of Maxar Technologies worth $46,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $890.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

