Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.38% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $46,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 760,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,102 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,058 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $897.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

