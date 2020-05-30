BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Limelight Networks worth $47,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.46 million, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,862 shares of company stock worth $1,533,592. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

