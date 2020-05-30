Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,693 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 149,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,510,000.

Shares of PLW opened at $39.11 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th.

