UBS Group AG Purchases 7,883 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBS stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

