UBS Group AG Purchases 7,883 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBS stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Purchases 7,883 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
UBS Group AG Purchases 7,883 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstCash Inc
UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstCash Inc
Anixter International Inc. Stake Reduced by UBS Group AG
Anixter International Inc. Stake Reduced by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Has $1.89 Million Stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP
UBS Group AG Has $1.89 Million Stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP
UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in TELUS Co.
UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in TELUS Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report