UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of FirstCash worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,497 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,429,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $70.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

