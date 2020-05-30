Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Stake Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473,885 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anixter International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXE. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.41. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

