UBS Group AG Has $1.89 Million Stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 249,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.36% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,507,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,024,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 1,424,978 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

