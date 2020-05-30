UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TELUS by 119.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,590,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TELUS by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,918,000 after buying an additional 3,019,408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TELUS by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,334,000 after buying an additional 2,647,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 128.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after buying an additional 2,104,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.36 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 79.09%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

