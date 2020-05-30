UBS Group AG Sells 3,342 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $96.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85.

