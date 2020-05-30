UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000.

PJP opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

