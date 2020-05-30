UBS Group AG Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,086 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,546,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

MEAR opened at $50.07 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

