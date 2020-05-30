UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000.

NYSE BUI opened at $20.74 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

