UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 730,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 175,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -675,000.00 and a beta of 2.01. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

